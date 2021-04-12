First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Acquired by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,033. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.88 and a fifty-two week high of $72.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.95 and its 200-day moving average is $67.40.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

