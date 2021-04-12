Flagship Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 173.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

MDYG stock opened at $76.97 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $77.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.63.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.