Flagship Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 320.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $148.73 on Monday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $174.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.95.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

