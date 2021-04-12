Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

PDYPY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Flutter Entertainment stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.66. 14,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,948. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.92.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

