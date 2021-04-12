FNY Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 214.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,267 shares during the quarter. American Superconductor comprises about 1.0% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. 48.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $691,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,434,936.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

AMSC stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.17. 21,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,591. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.81. American Superconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.26.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMSC. TheStreet lowered American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Superconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.