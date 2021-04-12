FNY Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 20.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 25,267 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vince were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vince by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vince by 76.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vince by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Vince from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of VNCE stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,197. Vince Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $136.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18.

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

