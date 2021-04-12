FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 15,000 Shares of USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.11% of USA Technologies worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in USA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on USA Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of USAT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.10. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,400. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $860.06 million, a PE ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 2.10. USA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $12.94.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.43 million. On average, analysts anticipate that USA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

