FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 427,745 Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 427,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,000. Lefteris Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.6% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 1.65% of Lefteris Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,281,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,105,000.

NASDAQ LFTR traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $10.05. 145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,237. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25.

Lefteris Acquisition

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

