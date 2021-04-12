FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.15% of Kismet Acquisition One as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One during the 4th quarter worth $667,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the 4th quarter valued at $1,000,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the 4th quarter valued at $1,010,000.

Shares of Kismet Acquisition One stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.91. 937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,909. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95. Kismet Acquisition One Corp has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $10.97.

Kismet Acquisition One Company Profile

Kismet Acquisition One Corp focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

