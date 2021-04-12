FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,417 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.1% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 79.7% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,507,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 18,657 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 36,927 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% in the third quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd now owns 18,700 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

MSFT opened at $255.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $162.30 and a 52 week high of $255.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.43.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

