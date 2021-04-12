Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOVSY opened at $119.50 on Thursday. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $137.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.88.

About Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. manufactures, assembles, imports, exports, and sells motor vehicles and spare parts in Turkey. It offers commercial, transit and transit custom, and transit courier vehicles; and cargo trucks, as well as engines and powertrain products for trucks and transit vehicles. The company also imports and sells passenger cars.

