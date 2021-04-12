Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:FRXBU) Quiet Period To Expire on April 19th

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:FRXBU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, April 19th. Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II had issued 30,500,000 shares in its IPO on March 10th. The total size of the offering was $305,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.04 on Monday.

