Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) will announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.71. Fortinet reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.37 million.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Fortinet from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Fortinet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $197.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,175. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $197.89.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,046,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $429,148.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,231 shares of company stock valued at $11,876,249 in the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Fortinet by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

