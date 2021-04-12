Fortuna (FOTA) Hits Market Cap of $410,296.97

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Fortuna has a market cap of $410,296.97 and approximately $442.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fortuna coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fortuna has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Fortuna

Fortuna (FOTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 coins. Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota. Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortuna is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Fortuna

