Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Holdings Reduced by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,715 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $89.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.75 and a fifty-two week high of $93.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.86.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $350.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

