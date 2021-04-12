Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Up 2.7%

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s share price shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.35. 8,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,329,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Separately, TheStreet cut Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $702.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.51%.

In related news, EVP Steve Andrew Evans sold 50,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $709,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $1,062,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fossil Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Fossil Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,267 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Fossil Group by 109.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,397 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 21,106 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the third quarter worth approximately $789,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 386.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,430 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 47,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

