Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,193 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,508,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,472,000 after purchasing an additional 579,088 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,915,000 after purchasing an additional 148,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,755,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,608,000 after purchasing an additional 75,050 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,858,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,995,000 after purchasing an additional 80,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,372,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of WEC opened at $92.35 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.44. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.