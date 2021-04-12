Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 399 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.19 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.70.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.