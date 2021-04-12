Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 124,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 239,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 770.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $23.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 214.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.66%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.