Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,494 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 0.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $63.80 on Monday. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $65.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.84.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $957.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.27 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 97.31%.

In other news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $724,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,601,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,199,295.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.