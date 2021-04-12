Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 636 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 31.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 15,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 59,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 45,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $142.57 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.67 and its 200-day moving average is $139.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

