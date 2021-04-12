Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $95.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.79. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $75.89 and a 52-week high of $96.30.

