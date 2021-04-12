Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $171.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of FNV stock traded down $1.12 on Monday, hitting $134.05. The stock had a trading volume of 435,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,881. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $166.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.39. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 96.63, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNV. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 63.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

