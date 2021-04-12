Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the natural resource company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Freeport-McMoRan has a payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

Shares of FCX opened at $34.04 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of -378.18 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.32.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCX. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

