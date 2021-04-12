Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.
Several brokerages have weighed in on FMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nord/LB restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FMS stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.16. The company had a trading volume of 330,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,828. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.77. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $33.84 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
