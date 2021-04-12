Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Holdings Reduced by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,369,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Freshpet by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,937,000 after acquiring an additional 262,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,075,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,737,000 after purchasing an additional 208,750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,605,000 after purchasing an additional 169,639 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 470,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,868,000 after purchasing an additional 140,846 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,092,563.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freshpet stock traded up $1.60 on Monday, reaching $169.88. 5,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,478. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $173.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,539.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.19.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens began coverage on Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

