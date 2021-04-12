fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) traded down 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.54 and last traded at $21.80. 140,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 22,554,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.35. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $102,651,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $69,118,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $64,515,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $60,768,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $26,787,000.

fuboTV Company Profile (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

