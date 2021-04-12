Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on D shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of D stock opened at $76.30 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $87.34. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,815.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.01 and a 200 day moving average of $76.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.