Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Buys New Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APO. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 286.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $47.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.66 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.56%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $6,250,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $360,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock worth $67,269,864 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

