Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Increases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $76.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3,815.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $87.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on D shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

