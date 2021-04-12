Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Invests $349,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 40.2% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in Truist Financial by 9.9% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, First American Bank lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 51,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $60.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.49 and its 200 day moving average is $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.39.

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

