Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Invests $410,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,479 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,511 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Argus lifted their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.17.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $297.57 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.91 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a PE ratio of 154.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.88.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

