Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Invests $447,000 in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in Humana by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Humana by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 689,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,892,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.38.

Humana stock opened at $417.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.54 and a 1-year high of $474.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.67%.

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 375 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

