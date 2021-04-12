Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Lowers Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $135.73 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $137.07. The stock has a market cap of $121.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.77.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

