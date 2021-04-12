Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Purchases New Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Humana by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.38.
Humana stock opened at $417.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.32. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.54 and a 1-year high of $474.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.67%.
In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Humana Profile
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
