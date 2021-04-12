Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,809,000 after buying an additional 686,175 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $184,142,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $173,932,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,646,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,232,171,000 after purchasing an additional 220,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.31.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $284.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.41 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

