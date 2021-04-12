Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Takes $488,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $118.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.68 and a 200-day moving average of $114.38. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million. Analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at $235,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

