FY2021 EPS Estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Raised by Analyst

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

AY opened at $38.81 on Monday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.78, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $244.53 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 275.41%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

