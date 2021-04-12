FY2021 EPS Estimates for Valeo SE Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Valeo in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valeo’s FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Valeo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $16.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 2.18. Valeo has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $20.55.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

