Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.80 Million

Brokerages expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) to post $18.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gaia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.13 million and the lowest is $18.46 million. Gaia reported sales of $14.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year sales of $80.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.18 million to $80.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $94.91 million, with estimates ranging from $92.10 million to $97.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gaia.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Gaia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

In other news, Director David Maisel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,900 shares in the company, valued at $590,744. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 38.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gaia by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Gaia by 426.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Gaia during the 4th quarter worth about $1,160,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Gaia by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 541,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 105,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gaia by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 271,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 47,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GAIA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.18. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,296. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. Gaia has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $214.67 million, a P/E ratio of -75.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaia (GAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.