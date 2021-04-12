Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $296.13 Million

Equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will post $296.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $291.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $301.32 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted sales of $283.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,205,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,107 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,183,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,986,000 after purchasing an additional 77,397 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,374,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,678,000 after purchasing an additional 483,156 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $99,034,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,285,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,915,000 after purchasing an additional 180,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

GLPI stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,440. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $45.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.58%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

