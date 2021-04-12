Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $931.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to announce sales of $931.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $937.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $926.05 million. Garmin reported sales of $856.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year sales of $4.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRMN. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

NASDAQ:GRMN remained flat at $$137.65 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,604. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.00. Garmin has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $137.70.

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $382,476.60. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,643,000 after acquiring an additional 465,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,676,000 after buying an additional 375,379 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 441,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,775,000 after buying an additional 258,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 7,490.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after buying an additional 257,507 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

