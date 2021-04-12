GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.30. GasLog Partners reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $85.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.42 million. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLOP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 78,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 651.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the third quarter worth about $144,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GLOP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,534. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $135.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.84. GasLog Partners has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.20%.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

