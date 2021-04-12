General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $17.00 at UBS Group

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.93.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $119.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $133,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 10.5% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 1,109.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 23,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 21,926 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in General Electric by 22.5% during the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 377,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 69,331 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

