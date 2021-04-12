Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Position Raised by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,525 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gevo were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Gevo by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Gevo by 1,131.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

GEVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial raised their target price on Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $8.20 on Monday. Gevo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 3.56.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 243.40%. Analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

