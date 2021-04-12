Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glencore has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 114,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,939. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. Glencore has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.81.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

