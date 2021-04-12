Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Stake Increased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 93,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 392,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 145,149 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 75,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $22.83 on Monday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.73.

