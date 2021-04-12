Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 348.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $211,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $34.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average is $31.28. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $34.06.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.