Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Goodfood Market in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$13.75 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$12.75 to C$14.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.22.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

TSE FOOD opened at C$8.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$618.12 million and a P/E ratio of -236.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.03. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of C$3.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.72.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.