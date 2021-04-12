Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,091.00

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,091 ($14.25) and last traded at GBX 1,065 ($13.91), with a volume of 30256 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,066 ($13.93).

Separately, Shore Capital upped their price target on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 878 ($11.47).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of £2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,013.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 876.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a GBX 14.50 ($0.19) dividend. This is a positive change from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $12.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.47%.

In other Grafton Group news, insider David Arnold sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,008 ($13.17), for a total value of £25,925.76 ($33,872.17).

Grafton Group Company Profile (LON:GFTU)

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

